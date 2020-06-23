PSG: three players and one employee had coronavirus



PSG said on Tuesday that three of its players and one employee had contracted Covid-19 during the containment.

“PCR and serological screening tests conducted yesterday with the players and staff showed four previous cases of contamination at Sars-Cov2 (3 players and one employee),” the Paris club said on Twitter.

These 4 people had symptoms during containment when they were not in contact with each other. They are no longer contagious.

