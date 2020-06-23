Reconstruction decided in a canton in western Germany

On Tuesday, June 23, North Rhine-Westphalia announced, for the first time in Germany, a local reconfiguration linked to the coronavirus following the detection of an outbreak of pollution in a major slaughterhouse where more than 1500 cases of infections have occurred.

“We will reintroduce containment throughout Gütersloh’s cantonment,” which has about 360,000 inhabitants in the western country, said Armin Laschet, head of the North Rhine-Westphalia region.

This redevelopment, originally planned for June 30, will result in strict restrictions on people-to-people contacts, closure of bars, cinemas, museums, the ban on recreational activities in confined spaces.

Restaurants may remain open but will only welcome customers from the same household, said Armin Laschet, potential successor to Angela Merkel and candidate for leadership of their party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) in December. .

These drastic measures, which take place ten days before the start of school in this densely populated and highly industrialized region, aim to “calm the situation” and “increase testing” for screening.

Germany, so far relatively untouched by the virus unlike its European partners such as France, Italy or Spain, has been in shock since the discovery of an important source of contamination in Tönnies, in what is presented as the largest slaughterhouse in Europe. It has 6,700 employees near Gütersloh, many of them from Bulgaria and Romania.

On Monday night, the local authorities announced that 1553 people were contaminated with Covid-19 in the canton. About 7,000 people have been quarantined, 21 in hospitals and 6 in intensive care.

