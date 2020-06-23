The Ministers for Energy and Finance replaced

Algerian TV announced a partial government muffling on Tuesday. Abdelmadjid Attar, former leader of the public oil company Sonatrach, becomes Minister of Energy, while finance goes to Governor Ayman Benabderrahmane.

After six months of practice for the current government, Algeria on Tuesday, June 23, a new energy minister and a new finance minister reported Algerian television. This partial shift takes place in light of falling revenue from Sonatrach, the Algerian oil and gas company.

The energy portfolio is entrusted to Abdelmadjid Attar, former head of the public company, while finance goes to Governor Ayman Benabderrahmane. The outgoing Minister of Energy, Mohamed Arkab, is relocated as head of the Ministry of Mines.

The Coronavirus pandemic has accentuated a downturn in revenues that Algeria has drawn from its oil and gas reserves observed for several years. Since 2014, the country has consumed more than half of its foreign exchange reserves.

With Reuters