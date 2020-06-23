Turkey, in turn, accuses France of “playing a dangerous game” in Libya

Ankara accused France on Tuesday of “playing a dangerous game” in Libya by supporting forces that opposed the Tripoli government. Turkish power thus takes over the formula used the day before by President Emmanuel Macron against him.

Return to the sender. It is Ankara’s turn to respond: “Through the support it has provided for years to illegitimate actors, France has a significant part of the responsibility in Libya’s provenance to chaos,” the spokesman said. from the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Hami Aksoy, on Tuesday, June 23. From this point of view, it is in fact France playing a dangerous game. “

The day before, Emmanuel Macron had estimated that Turkey “played a dangerous game” in Libya, where Ankara militarily supports the Government of National Unity (GNA) in Tripoli against the forces of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the strong man in the east of the country.

The latter is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia. France, although it denies it publicly, is also accused by Ankara and a number of analysts for supporting it.

“The Libyan people will never forget the damage their country has done to France”

“If Emmanuel Macron used his memory and showed his common sense, he would remember that the difficulties that Libya is currently experiencing are due to the attacks of the putchist Haftar he supports,” Hami Aksoy said in a press release.

“Even if President Macron strives to hide this reality by making unfounded allegations against our country, the Libyan people will never forget the damage done to their country by France in pursuit of their selfish interests,” he said. -he adds.

Growing tension between France and Turkey

Relations between Ankara and Paris, allies within NATO, were exacerbated by disagreements over Libya and because of a maritime incident involving vessels from the two Mediterranean countries.

The situation in Libya has deteriorated in recent weeks. After several months of offensive against Tripoli, the forces in Haftar underwent warnings against GNA, with the support of drones and Turkish military advisers. The GNA forces are now targeting the coastal city of Sirte (450 km east of Tripoli), a strategic lock against the Haftar fortress.

On Saturday, Egypt warned that any progress made by pro-GNA against Sirte could lead to “direct” intervention by Cairo. The UN-recognized GNA condemned Egypt’s threat as a “declaration of war”. Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011 following a popular uprising, Libya has been thrown into chaos in conflicts and power struggles.

With AFP