Allegations against former Trump adviser Michael Flynn were dropped

The charges against Michael Flynn, a former Donald Trump adviser who admitted lying to federal police over his dealings with a Russian diplomat, were dropped by the US judicial system on Wednesday.

Michael Flynn is released from the US legal system in the Russian interference case. The judge in charge of the act ordered Wednesday, June 24, to drop the charge of the former Donald Trump adviser who admitted he lied to the federal police over his contacts with a Russian diplomat.

A federal appeals court ruled in favor of the Republican government, which in May dropped the charges against General Flynn in this case in the heart of the sprawling Russian investigation.

Political interference

The decision had caused a revolt, and the opposition condemned political interference. The judge responsible for the documents, Emmet Sullivan, had refused to close it immediately. He had appointed a former magistrate to study the government’s motives and planned a hearing to discuss them. The Washington Court of Appeals ordered him to surrender.

“The question is whether, when the government declares that a prosecution is no longer in the public interest, a judge can extend the case by appointing a third party, encouraging public participation and investigating the prosecutor’s motives. On all its points, the Constitution and its precursors are clear: it cannot “under this Decision.

Michael Flynn was the first family member to worry about the investigation of suspected cooperation between Moscow and the Republican billionaire campaign team.

Management

After participating in this campaign, he had confidential discussions with the Russian ambassador to Washington, Sergei Kisliak in December 2016.

After becoming a national security adviser, he was questioned by the federal police on January 24, 2017, but he had hidden those contacts. He quickly had to step down because he also lied to Vice President Mike Pence.

In 2017, Michael Flynn had agreed to plead guilty to damages, but he had changed his strategy in 2019 and has since said that he is a victim of manipulation.

