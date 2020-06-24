Barça – Messi, 33 years and record

Barça – Messi, 33 years and recordBy hanad - June 24, 2020Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 19:24 24/06/2020 () Happy birthday to the wonderful child Leo Messi and return to the pictures of the Barça star. Lionel Messi turns 33 on June 24 and the Barça star continues to break records. Back in pictures of his most striking statistics. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORReal Madrid-Mallorca 2-0, Real takes back the leadLiverpool-Crystal Palace 4-0, Liverpool is approaching the titleInter-Sassuolo 3-3, Sassuolo keeps Inter in control in a crazy match