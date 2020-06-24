Barça, Riqui Puig with angels

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig is “delighted to welcome this club” after taking an increasingly important place at Barça.

The 20-year-old has only played 75 minutes in La Liga during five matches as a substitute, but has just made three appearances against Leganes, Sevilla and Tuesday night against Athletic Club Bilbao.

Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Ivan Rakitic and Artur Melo are Quique Setienes first choice midfielders, which limits Puuge’s playing time.

But Setien – who was named to Camp Nou in January – seems to show more confidence in the young midfielder than his predecessor Ernesto Valverde.

“I am very happy, especially for the protocol and the confidence that Quique gives me, and if we accompany this with good results and a good rhythm, I would be happy to please this club,” Puig told reporters. ofEl Mundo Deportivo.