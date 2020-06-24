In Gabon, the National Assembly votes to decriminalize homosexuality

On the front of this magazine, a never-before-seen vote in Gabon. MPs repealed a law that criminalizes homosexuality. If the senators follow suit, same-sex criminal relationships will no longer be punished with imprisonment.

In summary: the South African economy on its knees. A recession of more than 7% is expected for this year, the worst in almost 90 years in this country, which was hit hard by the coronavirus epidemic.

Finally, focus on Operation SAGNE, an operation consisting of Ivorian and French patrols. Their mission: to monitor territorial waters.