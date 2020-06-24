In Russia, parity and patriotism at the beginning of the referendum on Vladimir Putin

On the occasion of the memory of the Nazi defeat, the Russian president on Wednesday celebrated Soviet sacrifice and the world’s debt to Moscow during a patriotic ceremony at the dawn of a referendum to leave the president’s mark. on the Constitution.

“It is impossible to imagine what the world would have been if the Red Army had not come to defend it,” Vladimir Putin explained.

On Wednesday, the Russian president celebrated the Soviet sacrifice during the anniversary of the Nazi defeat. A parade that should have taken place on May 9, but that must be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It finally took place on Wednesday, June 24, before a referendum that should leave the president’s impression on the constitution.

“[Les soldats soviétiques] liberated the countries of Europe from the invaders, ended the tragedy of the Holocaust and saved this deadly ideology, the people of Germany, from Nazism, “he said in front of his uniformed troops ceremonially and without masks, despite the epidemic.

Call for unity, “friendship” and “people’s trust”

At this moment of patriotic communion during the 75 years that ended the war saw about 14,000 soldiers paired on Red Square, but also tanks, missiles, aircraft systems and aviation, whose models are engaged in Syria, a conflict illustrating the return of Russian power to the international scene.

Sober, Vladimir Putin did not back down on his accusations against Westerners, which he again accused last week of historical anti-Russian “revisionism” in a long article. He even called on the international community to unite in today’s challenges and emphasized the importance of “friendship, trust between people” and “dialogue and cooperation in the issues”. current issues on the international agenda “.

No Western president or prime minister was present at his side, and the anniversaries of the end of World War II were far less grandiose than expected because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even some leaders of the countries of the former Soviet Union did not make the trip. Only the Kazakh, Moldavian, Belarusian presidents or even the Serbian Aleksandar Vucic participated in the event, together with the Russian head of state.

Several post-Soviet leaders after the Victory Day parade on Red Square, including Lukashenko.

-Students / veterans from the grandstand: Thanks for coming, friends!

– Lukashenko: I came to the capital of my homeland! (Meaning USSR)

– Our guy, wait! (= protests in Belarus) pic.twitter.com/GQq5IZ9OzF – Emily Sherwin (@EmilyCSherwin) June 24, 2020

Vote in the referendum, “no more dangerous than going to the supermarket”

Adopted to symbolize Russia’s pride and rediscovered power, after twenty years under Vladimir Putin’s leadership, the event was held just before the referendum on constitutional reform, with the goal of giving the current president the opportunity to stay in power until 2036, the year of his 84th birthday. .

Due to the risks due to the corona virus and to avoid queues, the polling stations will open on Thursday 25 June, one week before the formal election day 1your July, and the Russians will also be able to vote online.

Vladimir Putin’s denier accuses him of organizing parades and voices, while the country still knows of thousands of new daily cases of Covid-19 and that Moscow, despite its closure, continues to ban public gatherings.

The head of state emphasized in a televised speech on Tuesday that “the fight against the epidemic continues”, and the Kremlin, like the Moscow City Hall, asked the Russians to follow the parade on TV, at the venue to participate in the streets.

But with the arrangement of polling days and the provision of masks and disinfectant gel, the Kremlin believes that voting in the referendum is “no more dangerous than going to the supermarket”.

Additional terms, gay marriage, faith in God …

In addition to the exception made to Vladimir Putin to exercise two more terms after 2024 if he wishes, this reform gives the Russian head of state additional powers, such as the appointment of judges, and anchors conservative principles for Vladimir Putin in the constitution.

Thus, marriage is defined there as a man’s and a woman’s union, thus closing the door for homosexuals.

Belief in God also came in, a small revolution in a country still marked by seventy years of Soviet atheism, and while the Orthodox Church became one of the Russian allies’ great allies.

For the opposition, this reform has only one goal: to give Vladimir Putin all the keys to stay in power for life. He himself rejects this interpretation, but on Sunday ruled that reform was necessary, because time was “at work, not in search of successors”.

With AFP