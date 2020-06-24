In the UK, fear of a second wave of Covid-19

British doctors on Wednesday warned of a second wave of decoron virus, and thought the risk of a re-emergence would be very real.

Several leading British doctors warned on Wednesday, June 24, in an open letter published in the British Medical Journal, against a revival of the coronavirus pandemic, which considers the risk of a second wave in the UK to be very real. The latter calls on the British political class to prepare the country for the “real risk” of a second wave of the pandemic, when a large stage of deconfinance is on its way there.

“Although it is difficult to predict the evolution of the pandemic, the available evidence shows that local outbreaks are increasingly likely and that a second wave poses a real risk,” they write in the open letter.

“Constructive” and “non-partial” commission

Following the announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the re-opening in early July of pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, museums and cinemas closed since late March, these representatives of the medical world believe “it is not just now to deal with the significant repercussions of the the first phase of the pandemic, but also to ensure that the country is properly prepared to contain a second phase, “they add.

The signatories are calling for the establishment of a “constructive” and “non-partial” commission that would provide an evaluation from August to the end of October. “It should focus on areas of weakness where urgent action is needed to avoid further deaths and restore the economy as fully and quickly as possible.”

The signatories to the letter include Derek Alderson, president of the Royal College of Surgeons, Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, and Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine.

“Many devices to contain the virus are starting to be distributed, but significant challenges remain,” these doctors add, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to avoid a second infection wave.

“Always at risk”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday that pubs, restaurants and hotels could open again on July 4 in England.

According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday, the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the UK rises to 54,089. This assessment is one of the heaviest in the world.

But the government believes it has made sufficient progress against the virus to loosen the grip further.

Business Minister Alok Sharma acknowledged at the BBC on Wednesday that there are still “risks” but that the government has adopted a “cautious” strategy.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the head of the English health care, Chris Whitty, said that these new relaxations were not “without risk” and that the virus would probably remain “until next spring”.

With AFP and Reuters