Inter-Sassuolo 3-3, Sassuolo keeps Inter in control in a crazy match



Commissioned on the 27th day of Serie A, Inter Milan challenged Sassuolo with a title Alexis Sanchez for a crazy match …

Alexis Sanchez, lecturer in front of Lautaro Martinez, initiated this meeting on the offensive front with Romelu Lukaku. Christian Eriksen supported an Inter team that would quickly allow the opening of the points.

In fact, Caputo Handanovic cheated with a crossed balloon after a solo rush signed by Djuricic in the interiste defense. Inter shoots and will eventually be rewarded for their selflessness 5 minutes from rest.

Jérémie Boga is penalized for linking Milan Skriniar in the box and Romelu Lukaku executes the penalty. 1-1, then 2-1 a few moments later. Cristiano Biraghi catapulted a ball under the guest bar after a service by Alexis Sanchez.

Inter leads to rest while Sassuolo was still dangerous thanks to the Caputo-Djuric duo. The guests would also plan in the second act thanks to a penalty from Berardi.

But in this crazy match, Inter would take over with Valero’s goal 4 minutes from the end. But Magnani would put the score at 3-3 on the 89th … The score will not change anymore. Extraordinary scenario for Giuseppe Meazza.