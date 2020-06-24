Inter-Sassuolo 3-3, Sassuolo keeps Inter in control in a crazy match

Commissioned on the 27th day of Serie A, Inter Milan challenged Sassuolo with a title Alexis Sanchez for a crazy match …
In fact, Caputo Handanovic cheated with a crossed balloon after a solo rush signed by Djuricic in the interiste defense. Inter shoots and will eventually be rewarded for their selflessness 5 minutes from rest.
Jérémie Boga is penalized for linking Milan Skriniar in the box and Romelu Lukaku executes the penalty. 1-1, then 2-1 a few moments later. Cristiano Biraghi catapulted a ball under the guest bar after a service by Alexis Sanchez.
Inter leads to rest while Sassuolo was still dangerous thanks to the Caputo-Djuric duo. The guests would also plan in the second act thanks to a penalty from Berardi.
But in this crazy match, Inter would take over with Valero’s goal 4 minutes from the end. But Magnani would put the score at 3-3 on the 89th … The score will not change anymore. Extraordinary scenario for Giuseppe Meazza.