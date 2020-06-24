Kim Jong-un cancels military action plans against South Korea

The North Korean leader has decided to cancel military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA agency said on Wednesday, without giving further explanation for the turnaround. Tensions have been high in recent weeks between Pyongyang and Seoul.

After several days of rising tensions on the peninsula “North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un” suspended military action plans against South Korea, the official KCNA agency said on Wednesday (June 24). The North Korean leader made the decision Tuesday after a meeting of the Central Military Commission. KCNA has not provided any further explanation for this obvious change in strategy.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, the North Korean army was seen removing a dozen speakers near the demilitarized zones on Wednesday, a few days after installing about twenty.

A spokesman for the South Korean Department of Unity, which manages relations with the Nordic countries, said he was monitoring the situation and that there was no change in the ministry’s position to enforce the agreements. intercoreans.

verbal Attacks

In recent weeks, the North Korean regime has multiplied verbal attacks on Seoul, criticizing in particular the fact that North Korean dissidents based in the south are sending in the north for propaganda sheets using balloons carried by the wind.

After breaking official communication channels, last week North Korea destroyed the liaison office, which opened in September 2018 just north of the demilitarized zone (DMZ), symbolizing the relaxation that emerged that year on the peninsula.

At the same time, his army said it would take several measures to the south. These included the occupation of places for inter-Korean cooperation now in neutral, relocation of guard posts in the DMZ or intensification of military maneuvers.

Påskott?

Several experts recently suspected that the Nordic countries were using the pretext to send leaflets to create a crisis from the ground up for crime concessions, at a time when international nuclear negotiations were halted.

Seoul had reacted strongly to the demolition of the liaison office, as well as to the diatribes launched by Kim Jong-un’s sister and adviser, Kim Yo-jong, who had recently been the face of the regime.

“Letting someone else speak on behalf of the regime gives Kim Jong-un the opportunity to then adjust the course,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, told AFP. “He may do so in the hope of external concessions or because his army needs more time to carry out his next provocation.” One thing is certain, according to the academic, North Korea, which owns the nuclear weapon, “has not ended with the threats to South Korea or with the reinforcement of its so-called deterrence”.

With AFP and Reuters