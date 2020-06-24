Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi is accused of “war crimes”

Prosecutors at the Kosovo Special Court on Wednesday accused Kosovar President Hashim Thaci of war crimes and crimes against humanity in connection with the conflict against Serbia in the late 1990s.

Kosovar President Hashim Thaçi has been charged with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity by prosecutors at the Kosovo Special Court. Nine ex-combatants are also charged with war crimes in connection with the conflict against Serbia in the late 1990s.

Hashim Thaçi is more specifically accused of “crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder, disappearance of people, persecution and torture”, the court based in The Hague, on Wednesday, June 24, said in a statement. HashimThaçi, Kosovo’s head of state since 2016, has been charged with ten counts, the court said. A court judge “is currently investigating the prosecution to determine whether to confirm the charges,” the statement says.

Kosovar President Hashim Thaçi is a former politically converted guerrilla who led his country to independence from Serbia in 2008. For two decades he has occupied progress in the Kosovar political scene.

He had been an emblematic commander of Kosovar’s Albanian Independent Guerrilla (UCK), which fought against the Serbian forces during the 1998-99 conflict, before becoming Prime Minister (2008-2014), then the diploma commander, in December 2014.

Hundreds of murders

These allegations also concern Kadri Veseli, the former head of Kosovar guerrilla information and current leader of the Kosovo Democratic Party (PDK), as well as “other people”.

“The indictment alleges that Hashim Thaçi, Kadri Veseli and the other accused suspects are criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders,” the court said.

The Kosovo Special Court was created in 2015 and is responsible for investigating crimes allegedly committed by Kosovo’s Albanian Independent Guerrilla (UCK), primarily against Serbs, Roma and Albanian guerrilla opponents during and after the conflict. 1998-1999.

With AFP