Liverpool-Crystal Palace 4-0, Liverpool is approaching the title

Liverpool joined Crystal Palace to secure the title of champion in England.

Against the Eagles, Liverpool took the lead in the 23rd minute. Premier League’s absolute leader opened the point thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold. A free kick perfectly executed in the right window of the Crystal Palace to open the scoring.

Red insists and Fabinho, in the position of player, puts in the course Salah party on the boundary to the offside to get back on his left foot and finish the action. All this, just before rest.

Klopp’s men’s very broad dominance would continue during the second act. The red siege from the surface of the Crystal Palace. And their outrageous dominance will eventually pay off with a distant strike from Fabinho that will fool Hennessey for 3-0.

With a ball possession statistic equivalent to 70%, Liverpool crushes the debate, but eases a bit at the end of the game. This does not prevent Sadio Mané from inviting himself to the party 20 minutes before the end. A rolled right after a departure from Salah that goes to the bottom.

4-0, it will be expensive for the Eagles, but nothing will be done in this match. Liverpool are approaching the title. And that it deserves for Henderson’s teammates …