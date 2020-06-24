Manchester United-Sheffield 3-0, Martial puts on a show

Manchester United received Sheffield for the 31st day of the Premier League on Wednesday with a very sharp Anthony Martial …

From the 7th minute the red devils opened hostilities. Wan Bissaka hits from the right. Marcus Rashford succeeds in a powerful ground level center. Martial tumbles to the first post and pushes the leather to the bottom for an early opening of the score.

The Frenchman is in good shape and will also offer himself a double just before the break by resuming the first intention of only a service signed by Wan Bissaka.

In front of pusillanimous visitors, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford and of course Martial prove to his advantage. The Red Devils also retain the advantage of the game in the second act. And a wrapped left from Greenwood is diverted by Pogba to graze the Moore record just before the game’s hour.

But it was written that this meeting would carry Martial’s seal. The former Monegasque would sign a hat-trick fifteen minutes from the end with a ball stung by the winner at a service from Rashford.

3-0, final score. Tottenham controlled by Tottenham last Friday, and Manchester United, who had seen Chelsea take off in the fourth place race, are replaced by a Martial on fire.