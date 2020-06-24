Mathieu Bodmer: “If I hadn’t played in Paris, I would have messed up my career”



Mathieu Bodmer, 37, announced his departure from sport on Tuesday. He returned to the highlights of his career during a press conference in Paris.

It’s a turning page. After a rich career as a professional footballer and 17 seasons in the elite, Mathieu Bodmer, 37, decided to hang on the rails. His last club was Amiens, relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Passed by PSG from Zlatan Ibrahimovic at the beginning of the QSI era, or OL by Juninho and LOSC by Claude Puel, the midfielder will now turn to other projects, and the requests are not missing because he does not want too far from football.

Was it a difficult decision to make?

Mathieu Bodmer: It has been a while since I thought about it very sincerely considering the situation in my club (Amiens), the various injuries and aging happening. I was hoping to continue a little longer so that we could end the season. But the containment was going to upset my plans. I had many requests outside, still in football but off the field. And upon arrival, I made the decision to move on. I think it’s time.

Don’t you have a little bit of bitterness to end like this without a last game and an applause?

Yes good. But we have all seen the situation in the country in recent months. We invested in other projects, for those who saw what we did for Evreux. Although I would have had an excursion in front of my wife, my children and my friends, we do not always choose.

If Amiens had stayed in Ligue 1, would it have driven you to extend with a season?

I think it would have been easier. For me it was from the beginning Amiens or nothing. I didn’t see myself leaving anywhere else. We talked to the club, but it couldn’t be done for a variety of reasons. It’s a shame for me as for them.

“I loved Zlatan, both character and player. He’s a UFO”

In twenty years of career you have never developed abroad. Why?

Football consists of opportunities. When I leave Lille, Lyon is a very big club in Europe. I have calls abroad, but it is not Manchester United or Real Madrid. With Lyon, I have the chance to win my first title. My dream is to play PSG. And when that happens I go. I went up to Paris, I didn’t train for a week, I took a fine. And when President Jean-Michel Aulas called me, I told him “it’s PSG or I quit football”. My father is a PSG supporter, he almost signed for PSG when he was young. If I hadn’t played in Paris, I would have ruined my career.