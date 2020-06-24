Michel Duclos: “Covid-19 pandemic has revealed France’s vulnerability”

Michel Duclos, former French ambassador to Syria, has just published a note to Institut Montaigne – for which he is a special adviser – on the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on French foreign policy. According to him, the pandemic has revealed France’s “vulnerability”, in particular “by clarifying China’s role” or even “the growing rivalry between China and the United States”.

In this interview, Michel Duclos also gives us his analysis of the effects of the economic crisis in Syria and the rivalries within the Assad clan, as well as in Libya, in the heart of several foreign interventions.