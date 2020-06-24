Real Madrid-Mallorca 2-0, Real takes back the lead

Real Madrid had to win to regain the lead for a League in Barça. Mission accomplished for Zidane’s men.

Benzema in the lead, Hazard behind him, Vinicius on the left and Bale holder on the right … Yes, Zidane has renewed himself again in his composition for this important match against Mallorca.

Well, he took it, because Real suggested an attractive game with this outstanding offensive quartet and even opened the score by Vinicius after a great opportunity from Benzema at the start of the match.

The young Brazilian utilized a Modric service to hit his ball against the opposing doorman to win his duel and thus open the score.

Mallorca will often be dangerous, especially with a Takefusa Kubo – the young Japanese child loaned by Real Madrid to the Balearic club – inspired.

But it is real that again shakes the nets thanks to the captain. In fact, Sergio Ramos will set up a free kick to make Cristiano Ronaldo blush in the 56th minute for 2-0.

Mallorca tries to respond to the game’s hour, Ante Budimir rises very high and succeeds with a stiff head that spins over Thibaut Courtois. But the score no longer develops 2-0. Real wins and regains the head of La Liga at Barça with a title Bale in a never-before-seen competition. You could say that Zidane had a feeling. The transition with Barça continues.