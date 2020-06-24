Saint-Etienne wants to extend Perrin and Cabaye for the final against PSG

In preparation for the Coupe de France final on July 24 against PSG, AS Saint-Etienne hopes to extend Loïc Perrin and Yohan Cabaye.

Back in the Robert-Herbin center, AS Saint-Etienne will return to the competition in a month, with the final of the Coupe de France against Paris Saint-Germain. This will take place on July 24. But before that, the Greens must clarify the end of the contract.

During a press conference on Wednesday, coach Claude Puel reaffirmed his desire to extend Loïc Perrin and Yohan Cabaye in preparation for this meeting. “Perrin is training and could expand with us to play. We also suggested for Cabaye”, forwarded journalist Anthony Perrel on Twitter.

How about Saliba?

If Perrin and Cabaye, currently with the group, could extend the adventure for at least another few weeks, it remains to clarify the situation of young William Saliba whose loan ends at the end of the month.

Saliba has resumed with the Stéphane team, but nothing suggests, according to his coach, that he will be able to end the season with ASSE because he belongs to Arsenal. “He is happy to be with us until June 30, we will see, maybe more about affinity, if possible …”

Remember that Timothée Kolodziejczak and Mahdi Camara will be suspended for the PSG Saint-Etienne final.