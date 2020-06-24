The United Nations and the Arab League joined forces to ask Israel to abandon its annexation plans

The United Nations and the Arab League on Wednesday asked Israel to abandon its plans to join the West Bank, which could “put an end to international efforts to create a viable Palestinian state”.

This call was made on Wednesday, June 24, during a video conference of the UN Security Council, attended by several Ministers, which represents the last international meeting before the possible implementation of these annexation plans in July.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, declared his hostility to all unilateral decisions, and called on the Israeli government to “abandon its plans”.

The goal remains to have “two states – Israel and an independent, democratic, unified, sovereign and viable Palestinian state – living side by side in peace and security within recognized borders based on the lines defined in 1967, with Jerusalem as the capital of the two states. , “recalled the UN chief.

His definition of the target contrasts with the plan for the Middle East in the United States, which has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and which envisages a fragmented Palestinian state, connected by tunnels or bridges.

Give diplomacy and chance

An annexation “would destroy all ideas of peace in the future,” added General Secretary of the Arab League’s Ahmed Aboul Gheit. “Adding parts of occupied Palestinian territory, if materialized, would pose a serious threat to regional stability.”

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East, Nickolay Mladenov, stressed that “the annexation could irreversibly change the nature of Israeli-Palestinian relations”. “There is a risk of ending more than a century of international efforts for a viable Palestinian state,” he warned.

“A chance must be given to diplomacy,” the official insisted, demanding “unconditional resuscitation” by the quartet, which joins the Israeli-Palestinian dossier of the United States, Russia, the European Union and the UN, “to find a way out of the current crisis.” .

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Government will announce from 1yourJuly his strategy for implementing the American plan. It may include Israel’s annexation of Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley, an extensive agricultural plain on the West Bank.

With AFP