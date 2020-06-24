who are the ministers still doing?

There are still four members of the government, including Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, who is contesting the second municipal round, scheduled for June 28. What future for these candidates in their bracket?

Small reminder of the previous selection section. On March 15, the ten members of the government were in the starting blocks for the municipal elections, encouraged by an Emmanuel Macron convinced that the execution must be confronted more underground to gain greater legitimacy.

Among the ministers elected in the first round were Minister of Culture Franck Riester, comfortably re-elected in his municipality of Coulommiers, in Seine-et-Marne, just like Gérald Darmanin, Minister of Action and Public Accounts, in his fortress Tourcoing, in the north.

State Secretary Geneviève Darrieussecq (the Armies) and Ministers MarcFesneau (Parliament) and SébastienLecornu (Cohesion of Territories) were elected to the Mont-de-Marsan (Landes), Marchenoir (Loir-et-Cher) and Vernon (Eure) municipal councils. Only Jean-BaptisteDjebbari, Secretary of State for Transport, was withdrawn from the first round in Limoges. The former pilot was in eighth position on an opposition list labeled LREM.

Le Havre in the limelight

Three months and incarceration later, only four ministers or state secretaries are still involved in the second round of municipal elections: Marlène Schiappa, AgnèsPannier-Runacher in Paris and Gabriel Attalà Vanves. But it is against Le Havre, where the head of the government Édouard Philippe has a positive choice, that all eyes turn.

Some predicted he would be elected in the first round, but with 43.89% of the vote, the prime minister still has to fight in the fight if he wants to beat Communist Jean-Paul Lecoq and retain his mayor’s chair. No big prospect: an Ifop-Fiducial survey conducted on June 11 for the daily Paris Normandy and Sud Radiole gives the winner 53% of the vote. Evidence that the health crisis has not started its popularity rating. “The only thing that matters is this is not predictions, forecasts, polls, but next Sunday, the vote. The rest is speculation,” said the tenant in Matignon.

Municipal, “a drop point” in case of conversion

There remains the question of his continued existence in Matignon after the election. In the event of a victory at the municipal level, Édouard Philippe will be ordered to choose between the chairman of the mayor and the prime minister, but will not be able to retain both as the implied rule requires. “he is elected, he has already warned that he would favor his post as head of government over the mayor of Le Havre. Unless Emmanuel Macron decides to change prime minister.

Can the election in the polls then open the door to the government office? No, France24 assures Christian Delporte, professor at the University of Versailles and specialist in politics. “An investigation has little impact on the government’s composition. The president will only differ from him about his” He wishes, regardless of the end result. On the other hand, the municipal election is a fall point for the Edouard Philippeen case of transition that will guarantee his political future in the years to come. “

Waterfall defeat

Not sure that Marlène Schiappa can count on a municipal fate for this election. Placed in second place on the list of ÉricAzière, running mate for AgnèsBuzyn in 14eThe Paris District, State Secretary for Gender Equality won 15.67% in the first round, long after Carine Petit (PS), who won 32.86% of the vote.

But the government member never had any municipal ambition. “In addition, she did not place herself at the top of the list, Christian Delporte adds. And then she came out of the woods late, a proof that she had no election ambition. Marlene Schiappa went to coal at the service of Élysée. It’s more of an attitude. But after the election, it can enhance this field experience, an important asset for pursuing a political career. “

Aggravation also unfavorable for AgnèsPannier-Runacher. State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy and Finance, candidates on the LREM list of 16earrondissement of Paris, came long after its opponent Les RépublicainFrancisSzpiner, with 23.56% against 47.81%.

Municipal, “a failure for LREM”

The business also started poorly for Gabriel Attal, the current Vanves municipal council, in Parisian suburbs and placed second on the list of SéverineEdou with 23.07%, ahead of outgoing BernardGauducheau (UDI), arrives head of the first round with 47.23%. They must also compose with a third list, environmental activist, “Vanves Tomorrow” who collected 22.32% of the vote.

All these unhappy candidates “are not pretending to return from the municipality to the LREM field”, assures Christian Delporte. But the local establishment of the presidential party is so weak that they are not in winning town halls, but places for advisers. to conclude, “even though the municipal elections are a failure for LREM, there is no reason to draw conclusions from them for the future 2022 elections.”