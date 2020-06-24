WHO predicts ten million cases next week, and the summit is not reaching America

The number of people infected with Covid-19 worldwide is expected to exceed 10 million cases next week, according to the World Health Organization.

The milestone of 10 million cases of Covid-19 in the world should be reached next week, the WHO warned on Wednesday, June 24, while the epidemic has not yet reached its peak in the Americas region.

“During the first month of this epidemic, fewer than 10,000 cases have been reported to WHO. During the past month, nearly 4 million cases have been reported. We expect to reach a total of 10 million cases a week. Next,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a virtual press conference.

According to an AFP report from official sources, the pandemic in the new coronavirus has killed at least 477,570 people worldwide since China officially announced the disease’s appearance in December. Over 9,279,310 cases of infection have been officially diagnosed in 196 countries and territories.

A very intense epidemic in the United States

The United States, which recorded its first death in early February, is the most affected country with 121,225 deaths. Then came Brazil (52,645), the United Kingdom (42,927), Italy (34,675) and France (29,720).

If we relate the number of deaths to the country’s population, the countries most affected are in declining order Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Sweden, France, USA. United, Brazil.

“The epidemic in America is very intense, especially in Central and South America,” said Michael Ryan, director of health care at the WHO, at a press conference.

“We have seen a continuing and worrying trend, with many countries increasing by 25-50% over the past week,” he added.

“Unfortunately, in many countries on the American continent, the pandemic has not reached its peak,” he said.

With AFP