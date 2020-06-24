“worrying” force in the United States, 100,000 dead in Latin America

Contamination between Americans continues, worried Anthony Fauci, chief immunologist at the White House, while the country still recorded nearly 800 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday. In the Caribbean and Latin America, the current pandemic episode, the death toll now exceeds 100,000, more than half in Brazil.

US health officials are worried about the endless Covid-19 pandemic in the United States. “The next two weeks will be critical” to responding to these “disturbing” surges, “Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House director, warned before a House committee.

Contrary to what Donald Trump suggested by referring to increases linked to the number of tests, the immunologist emphasized that this increase mainly came from “infection” between residents. “And that’s something that really worries me,” he said, as more than 32,000 cases have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.





The United States is the country that most grieves for Covid-19 with 121,176 deaths, including nearly 800 in the past 24 hours, according to data from Johns-Hopkins University, which cites.

The EU can ban Americans from territory

Texas, which quickly began its deconstruction in early May, specifically registered on Tuesday 5,000 new infections – a record – that pushed its Republican governor, Greg Abbott, to urge its citizens to stay home. Covid-19 even got better at the Correspondents’ annual dinner, which was scheduled for August 29.

The situation is serious in the United States that according to New York Times, The European Union (EU) plans to ban its territory to the Americans once it has reopened its borders with third countries. Daily cited two lists of countries whose citizens would be allowed to travel to Europe and which are the subject of negotiations within the EU. Americans are currently excluded from the two lists.

The course was crossed in Latin America

In the Caribbean and Latin America, the current epicenter of the epidemic, customs exceeded 100,000 deaths on Tuesday. In Brazil, where the latest death toll shows 52,645 dead, including 1,374 in the past 24 hours, indigenous peoples have moved into the forest to escape the coronavirus, while others have blocked access to their villages. These efforts were not enough to stop the pandemic: 24 residents of the reserve were infected and two died from Covid-19.

More than 200 Peruvian police officers died of the coronavirus and more than 15,000 were contaminated as they tried to execute prison in this country, which is among the most affected in Latin America with Brazil, Mexico and Chile.

In particular, Mexico has registered 6,288 new cases in the past 24 hours. Donald Trump also praised Tuesday the effectiveness of the wall built between the United States and Mexico. “He stopped Covid, he stopped everything,” he said.

In light of the epidemic, Colombia has extended its containment to 15 July.

“Premature”

On the old continent, Germany configured more than 600,000 people on Tuesday for the outbreak of pollution in the largest slaughterhouse in Europe, where more than 1,500 people were polluted.





Covid-19: local reconfiguration in Germany

The world’s number one tennis player, Serbian champion Novak Djokovic, has also tested positive, but without symptoms. Contaminated on the sidelines for a charity tournament he had organized in June, apart from health measures, he admitted having been “wrong” in scheduling such an event. “It was too early.”

In Italy, medical authorities are concerned about a possible second wave. In Spain, Catalonia has reversed its decision to approve the resumption of nightclubs, which only allows people who already know each other to dance, and only at restaurants or hotels.

Potential vector for large-scale pollution, hajj, the great annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca and one of the five pillars of Islam, will indeed take place in July, but will be reduced: only a thousand pilgrims may participate.

