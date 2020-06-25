Arthur agrees to Juventus

The Brazilian media Arthur would have agreed to act in favor of Juventus.

The Arthur Dual Opera is over! According to, the Brazilian midfielder finally joined Juventus de Turin. While he made every effort to stay in Barcelona, ​​the former Gremio player would have finally been seduced by the bianconero project and also by the salary terms that were provided to him.

With Arthur’s approval, the two clubs concerned should not delay in agreeing the terms of this transaction. Juve was willing to pay up to 80 million euros, but the deal should rather close about 70 million euros.

Bianconeri would not have to pay the full amount, but only € 10 million. And for good reason; the two clubs also agreed that the Bosnian Miralem Pjanic should take the opposite direction. The two transfers are independent of each other, but they would be terminated at the same time and that is why there will be less money in circulation.

Everything should be accelerated in the coming hours, as Barça must register the arrival of a new element before June 30. And this is not to end the campaign by having a financial deficit.

At a press conference on Thursday, Maurizio Sarri briefly mentioned this double file. The Piedmont coach said: “About Miralem Pjanic, I don’t know what the situation is, but at the moment we fully expect it. It seems to me that its performance is improving. Arthur is a Barcelona player, it sounds bad if I start talking about it. I did not like when Setién talked about Pjanic who is my player, I do not want to talk about anything else in the most absolute way.The club gave me no communication on this topic.