Australia and New Zealand host the World Cup for Women in 2023

Fifa has decided to award the organization of the 2023 World Cup for Women to Australia and New Zealand. For the first time, the event will therefore be organized in the southern hemisphere.

The very first football World Cup in the antipodes will really take place in 2023. On Thursday, June 25, Fifa appointed Australia and New Zealand to jointly organize the next women’s World Cup, whose format will be changed from 24 to 32 teams, the world’s football body said.

The documentation presented by Australia and New Zealand was preferred to that of Colombia, the last other candidate still in progress after recently recalled from Brazil and Japan. This 7eThe Women’s World Cup will compete in July-August 2023 in seven Australian cities and five in New Zealand with a final scheduled in Sydney.

With AFP