Chelsea-Manchester City 2-1, Chelsea crowns Liverpool

Chelsea met Manchester City on Thursday with Liverpool as an interested spectator. The Blues crowned the Red by defeating Citizens.

The effort was very simple for City. Anything but a win at Chelsea would crown Liverpool. Conversely, the Blues are in fourth place and did not want to see Manchester United behind them.

Everything seemed to gather for a quality shock this Thursday night. And Pulisic set the tone in the 36th minute. The American opens his right foot after leaving Mendy in place after an acceleration. Ederson is beaten 1-0.

It will also be the point at rest with the Blues looking in the dishes for a sterile visitor dominance.

Visitors who will show their teeth after returning from the locker room with a masterful free kick in the skylight of Kepa signed Kevin de Bruyne.

Chelsea remains dangerous and close to making the break shortly after the hour. Mounting pulls aside after a big mistake from Ederson.

The Blues insist elsewhere and a quarter of an hour from the end, Fernandinho is logically expelled for a voluntary hand committed on his line following a strike from Abraham.

Willian converts the penalty and Chelsea passes and leads to the final whistle. City therefore bowed and with this success the Blues crowned Liverpool. The Reds are champions in England.