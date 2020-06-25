Donald Trump announces the transfer of US soldiers stationed in Germany to Poland

Amid tensions with Angela Merkel, the US President announced on Wednesday a relocation of US troops stationed in Germany to Poland. A few days before the Polish presidential election, Donald Trump shows his support for nationalist Andrzej Duda, who is seeking a second term in office.

It is a strong gesture in favor of Polish President Andrzej Duda. On Wednesday, June 24, four days before a vote to offer the second leader to the European leader, Donald Trump announced the transfer of troops from Germany to Poland.

The US president, who has very tense relations with Angela Merkel, has confirmed that he wants to drastically reduce the number of US soldiers stationed in Germany. In contrast, he insisted on his good understanding with the nationalist Andrzej Duda.

“We will reduce our forces in Germany. Some will return, others will go elsewhere, but Poland will be one of these other places in Europe,” he said at their joint press conference. , without information about the number of soldiers involved or in the calendar.

Looking for a second semester

For his part, the Polish president assured him that he had asked Donald Trump “not to withdraw American troops from Europe” in order to preserve the continent’s security while expressing his desire to welcome more American soldiers to Poland.

The decision to partially withdraw US troops from Germany has heightened tensions between Washington and its European allies in NATO.

Donald Trump has praised his Polish “friend”, the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House since the first containment measures related to the Covid-19 pandemic in the United States.

“The Poles consider him a great man,” he said, saying he did “a fantastic job” in his country. “I don’t think he needs my help,” he added, dismissing allegations of involvement in the Polish democratic process with a backhand.

In search of a second term, the candidate for the Law and Justice (PiS) party has long been a favorite but has lost momentum for several weeks.

His most important rival, centralists and euro-mayor of Warsaw, Rafal Trzaskowski, is now tied with him in the second round of elections.

With AFP