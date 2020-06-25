DR Congo officially announces the end of the Ebola epidemic in the east

On Thursday, the Congolese Ministry of Health officially announced the end of the tenth Ebola epidemic, which broke out in 2018 in the eastern country, leaving more than 2,200 people dead.

Congolese Health Minister Eteni Longondo officially announced the end of the Ebola epidemic east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday, June 25. It is the second most serious wave since the discovery of the 1976 virus.

The tenth epidemic of hemorrhagic fever on Congolese soil was declared on August 1, 2018, and has killed 2,277 people, the health minister said. He talked about the “longest, most complex and deadliest” epidemic in the country’s history.

Only the Ebola epidemic in West Africa 2013-2016 had claimed more victims, more than 11,000. “The tenth epidemic was very special”, “in a very complex context”, the minister emphasized. He specifically mentioned “activism of armed groups that cause chronic insecurity”.

In a press release, the UN said “11 deaths among medical staff and patients”. A doctor from the World Health Organization (WHO) had been shot dead at the end of a meeting in April 2019 in Butembo, one of the epicenter of the epicenter.

Another epidemic is ongoing in the West

WHO had made this epidemic an international crime in July 2019, for fear of its spread to neighboring countries, for example in Rwanda and Uganda, where a few cases have been registered.

Vaccination was massively used on more than 320,000 people during this epidemic, which mainly affected the province of North Kivu.

Another epidemic was recently declared 1,000 km west of the country, in Mbandaka, not related to the ending. A total of 24 cases (21 confirmed and 3 probable) were registered, with 13 associated deaths, d after WHO.

With AFP