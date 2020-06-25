France, Germany, UK … Europe faces the threat of a second wave of Covid-19

For the “first time in months”, the World Health Organization has noted an increase in the number of cases of Covid-19 since a week in several European countries. France 24 takes over these countries, some of which have chosen to introduce new containment.

Europe is concerned about the World Health Organization (WHO). She is facing an increase in the number of cases “for the first time in months,” WHO’s Europe Director Hans Kluge said at a press conference broadcast online Thursday, June 25. from Copenhagen. Every day, almost 20,000 new cases are recorded and more than 700 new deaths are recorded there.

Without naming a country or providing national figures, Hans Kluge said that in eleven of these countries, the acceleration of transmission has resulted in “a very significant upturn that, if left unchecked, will push health systems to the limit. The edge of the abyss again in Europe “.

France 24 makes a list of those countries that are particularly noteworthy.

Germany is confined to the West

The situation is most worrying about the Rhine. After discovering a cluster in a slaughterhouse and identifying more than 1,500 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus, North Rhine-Westphalia (West) has chosen to restrict two of its cantons until at least June 30. In total, more than 360,000 people from Gütersloh and 280,000 from Warendorf are affected. The measure involves a strict restriction on contact between people, closure of bars, cinemas and museums and finally the ban on leisure activities in closed spaces. On the other hand, restaurants can remain open but they can only accommodate customers from the same household.

In Portugal, Lisbon under the roof

Bad news for the Iberian Peninsula, which has so far been praised for its pandemic management. As the country prepares to re-open its borders to European Union travelers 1your July has increased the number of outbreaks of Covid-19 infection in recent days, mainly in the Lisbon region. According to official data, 9,211 new cases were registered between May 21 and June 21 in the country, including 85% in the Lisbon region and Tagus Valley. Since Tuesday, June 23, the Portuguese government has decided to ban every gathering with more than ten people in this area and to close cafes and shops from 2pm.

Sleeping clusters in France, rebound in Guyana

“The epidemic situation is stable in mainland France,” the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) said on Wednesday, June 24, while pointing out that the virus continues to “circulate in the territory”. At present, 82 clusters are being investigated, mainly in Île-de-France, Occitanie, Normandy and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, where the rate of virus reproduction is 1 infected person per sick person.

No worries in schools. Two Parisian facilities were closed this week: one of the 12e rounding (3 cases since June), the second in foure (a fall). But the Regional Health Agency (ARS) specifies that there are no clusters.

On the other hand, Guyana is experiencing a marked acceleration of the epidemic with 2,827 confirmed cases (+234 cases in 24 hours), 103 hospitalizations, 15 patients in intensive care and 9 deaths. At the moment, Foreign Minister Annick Girardin has expressed reservations about a reconfiguration.

Heat causes fear of the second wave in the UK

The hot wave that hit Europe, including Britain with a record 35.9 degrees in June, caused the British to hit the beaches on Thursday 25 June. As a result, the local authorities had to ask the police to enforce social distance rules. The agency in the southern seaside resort of Bournemouth has declared a “major incident” and triggered a coordinated response from the police and emergency services. He lamented an “irresponsible” and “shocking” attitude.

The day before, British healthcare professionals had expressed their concern over a possible resumption of contamination in an open letter to the British Medical Journal. They called for a “constructive” and “non-partial” commission, which would assess areas of weakness “where urgent action is needed”.

In Italy, dirty pollution in Bologna and Rome

The Italian health authorities have demanded “caution” after “warning signals” which revealed a continued significant circulation of the virus. In a depot in the city of Bologna (center), used by a transport and delivery company, 46 cases, including 44 asymptomatic, were identified among staff, according to local press. Depot was closed. Two weeks ago, two sources of pollution also emerged in Rome.

Discos are closed in Catalonia

“The pandemic in Ibiza: how the night world collapsed”, headlines daily El Mundo on June 18. One week after approving the resumption of nightclubs, the regional government returned its decision. Nightclubs in Barcelona and the surrounding area are forced to close during the summer. Only people who already know each other are allowed to dance and only at restaurants or hotels. Objective: reduce the risk of infection when tourists arrive.

“We want to dance,” protested the Barcelona nightclubs. “A nightclub without dance is like an opera without music or a restaurant without food,” said Ramon Mas’s secretary general in Barcelona, ​​Ramon Mas, during an appearance in the regional parliament.

Ramón Mas, President of the Noche and Secretariat General of the Barcelona Discotheque, during the session of the State and Parliament: “Queremos abrir, queremos bailar y queremos trabajar” https://t.co/qQEPSGa6Zf pic.twitter.com/P5ZJiUJG1c – España de Noche (@espana_denoche) June 23, 2020

Spain reopened its borders and lifted all restrictions on the movement of travelers. It is always mandatory to keep a distance of at least 1.5 meters between people or to wear a mask when this is not possible.

Novak Djokovic has been making headlines since the beginning of the week for hosting a tennis tournament in the Balkans, which has helped spread the virus. The tennis player in the world, his wife and three other players (the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, the Croatian Borna Coric and the Serbian Viktor Troicki) tested positive.

Beginning in Belgrade on a crowded stadium, the Adria Tour continued to Zadar in Croatia. These charity matches were quickly turned into an unbroken lot, with no physical distance, on the courts, in the stands and outside the stadiums. Photos and videos are particularly illustrated by players’ festive evenings in restaurants and nightclubs.

In recent days, the Balkan countries have registered a higher level of pollution, with almost 200 new cases per day in northern Macedonia. Croatia, facing an increase of up to 30 cases per day last week, has restored the 14-day quarantine – expired at the end of May – for Balkan travelers. In Slovenia, masks are worn in places and public transport.