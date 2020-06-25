Intensive diplomatic negotiations on an increasingly international Libyan conflict

The war in Libya is at the center of diplomatic overactivity due to international, especially between France and Turkey, and regional tensions, while Egypt has threatened to intervene directly in the conflict.

The conflict in Libya is at the heart of intense diplomatic tensions, while tensions have risen steadily in recent days between France and Turkey. The two countries accuse each other of contributing to the deterioration of an already very complicated situation.

It is in this context that President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who will meet on Friday afternoon through video conferencing, will, among other things, address the conflict in Libya.

A war like Moscow is one of the main foreign players, through its support for the forces of Marshal Haftar, also supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, against the forces of the Libyan National Union (GNA), recognized by the UN and supported by Ankara.

Franco-Turkish verbal escalation

President Emmanuel Macron has stepped up early in the escalation of Turkey and condemns Ankara in “Libya” the dangerous game. , contrary to the arms embargo decided by the UN.

The Turks, whose direct intervention in the conflict, including the failure of the marshal’s offensive in April 2019 in the capital Tripoli, accuse the French of supporting the “breath-taking” Haftar.

Paris has also activated the European card by asking Brussels on Wednesday to look “without taboo” on its relationship with Turkey, a member of NATO.

“Explanations are needed for the role that Turkey intends to play in Libya,” stated the head of French diplomacy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, who estimates that “the strengthening of its weight” in this country “results in the Russians strengthening their” together with MarshalHaftar. And consequently, all the possibilities of ending hostilities complicate, on the contrary, provoking “unsyrianization” of Libya.

Especially since France takes seriously the latest threats from Egypt, which warned that any progress made by pro-GNA against Sirte, a strategic lock to the east and Marshal Haftar’s hostility, could lead to “direct” intervention by Cairo. Comments are considered a “declaration of war” by GNA.

Italy is afraid of the partition of the country

As the conflict continues to internationalize, Italy, the former colonial power in Libya, fears that the division of a country has plunged into instability since the fall and death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio met on a lightning visit to Tripoli on Wednesday with Prime Minister Fayezal-Sarraj, with which he agreed on “the need to resume the political process and the end of negative foreign intervention”. GNA to save Turkey’s presence, considered a strategic ally since the signing of a “military and security cooperation” agreement in November 2019, in Istanbul by RecepTayyipErdogan and Fayezal-Sarraj

“We can’t afford a partition of the country. That’s why we went to Ankara first,” said sources close to the Italian minister, who had visited Turkey on June 19, in the IlMessaggero newspaper.

GNA seals the Arab League’s press release

In addition, the Arab League, which is struggling to be heard on this issue, for its part, on Tuesday demanded the departure of Libya from foreign troops and the initiation of talks to end the conflict.

It was at Egypt’s request that the Arab League hold a video conference on the conflict involving representatives of 21 Arab countries, including the GNA, which had originally refused Cairo’s invitation.

In a statement, the Arab League said “reject all illegitimate foreign intervention” in Libya and demanded “the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya’s territory and its territorial waters”.

Even there, the representative of the GNA, Saleh al-Shemakhy, expressed reservations against the appeal from the league, explaining that the foreign forces (Turkey) supporting the GNA contributed to rejecting the “aggression” of the forces of marshal Haftar.

With AFP