Liverpool is the champion of England!

It’s official. Liverpool win the Premier League for the first time since 1990!

For the first time in thirty years, Liverpool was crowned champion of England on Thursday. The Reds can no longer be joined at the top of the Premier League rankings.

Chelsea-Manchester City 2-1, Chelsea crowns Liverpool

In fact, Merseysider’s first chaser, Manchester City, bowed on the Chelsea field this Thursday night (1-2) and cannot return to men in Klopp.

30 years later, Liverpool finally manage to defeat the Indian character. And the Reds celebrate the 19th national title in their rich history. It’s the first since … 1990!

A trophy handed out on July 2 at Etihad Stadium, against Skyblues. Certainly with an honorary honor for the end of the campaign in apoteos.

Please note that Sadio Mané (15 goals, 9 assists) is the favorite to win the season’s best player across the channel.