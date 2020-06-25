Long-awaited prosecution of three men for murder of black jogger in the United States

An American grand jury indicted three men on Wednesday for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a young black jogger who was shot dead in February in the southern country. After the murder, it took two months and the broadcast of a video before they were arrested by the police.

Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed on February 23 while driving in a residential area in Brunswick, Georgia, a region with a long apartheid past.

For more than two months, the local police made no arrests. It was necessary to broadcast a video of the drama, which was massively broadcast on social networks in early May, before the investigation was removed from them and really started.

A former investigator linked to the local prosecutor’s office, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis, 34, visible in the video, were arrested on May 7. Recording writer William Bryan, 50, was arrested two weeks later.

The arrest warrants mentioned several charges, including “murder” and “attempted unlawful arrest”. The indictment was formalized on Wednesday by a grand jury – a group of citizens who were appointed to hear the indictment.

“It was a lynch”

They “caused his death by chasing him with pick-up (…) and shooting him with firearms”, can be read in this document.

McMichael and Bryan each face 1 count of felony murder, 4 counts felony murder, 2 counts aggravated assault, 1 counts false imprisonment and 1 counts felony attempt to commit false imprisonment. – Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) June 24, 2020

“This confirms what Ahmaud’s father has said for months: it was a lynching,” family lawyer Ben Crump said in a statement. He welcomed an “important step on the road to justice” and hoped that the trial against the three men would end with “punishment reflecting their hateful nature of their crime”.

The name of Ahmaud Arbery has been sung for weeks across the United States in connection with giant protests against violence against African Americans, while George Floyd, choked by a white Minneapolis police officer, and Breonna Taylor, shot dead in her Louisville home by agents who apparently had made the apartment wrong.

With AFP