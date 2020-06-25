OFFICIAL – Thomas Meunier arrives in Borussia Dortmund

Released by PSG, Belgian defender Thomas Meunier takes charge of Dortmund. He commits himself to it for a period of four years.

It’s done for Thomas Meunier! As has been announced for several days, the Belgian right-back leaves PSG for the German team in Borussia Dortmund. A free transfer because he was at the end of the contract with the French champions.

Meunier has already been able to pose under its new colors. With Germany’s Deputy Champion he will wear the flocked jersey at number 24. On the side of Signal Iduna Park, he could pass in front of pole Lukasz Piszczek as a right to right.

In Dortmund, Meunier finds two of his compatriots and teammates in the Belgian selection, in this case Axel Witsel and Thorgan Hazard. He is the first summer recruit from Borussia.

Meunier (28) will have stayed four seasons in Paris. He was never an undeniable referee in his position, but he still played 128 games and scored 13 goals with the Ile-de-France team. The former player from Brugge also enriched his record with 3 titles of champions in France, two cups in the league and two cups in France.