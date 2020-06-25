PSG: No madness in sight this summer on the transfer window?

The main club has decided to be reasonable in the transfer market this summer.

“We have to be creative, find good solutions that aren’t too expensive,” Leonardo said a few days ago in the columns of the Sunday Journal. The message was clear, the capital’s club has no intention of splashing this summer on the transfer market. It must be said that the current context, with the seasonal break in Ligue 1 and the financial losses associated with this premature end of the season, does not lend itself to large investments during the next summer transfer window.

What’s more, when he returned last summer, the Paris Saint-Germain sports director had already warned of the capital’s club’s intentions in the transfer market and urged supporters to calm down: “It will not be the bling-bling season:” yes we will win the Champions League “no it will not. We will try to reorganize, review things, discuss”. Meanwhile, PSG Mauro Icardi signed € 60 million towards the sum, following a successful loan from the Argentine, which will necessarily reduce the envelope of the club in the capital.

€ 70 million for the rest of the transfer window?

According to information from Paris, PSG has really planned to be careful in the transfer market. The French daily suggests that the capital’s club will have no more than € 70 million to spend on the transfer window and does not expect any sale of the defending champion in France. A limited budget for Paris Saint-Germain as the French club needs to step up in multiple positions to compensate for multiple players’ departures.

In fact, the capital’s club is looking for a right-back, a left-back, a midfielder and certainly a further central defender after the departures from Thiago Silva and Tanguy Kouassi. Paris Saint-Germain must therefore be imaginative by exploiting the right opportunities, à la Mauro Icardi, by trying to revive players in difficulties in their club or by betting on aging safe values.

As a reminder, PSG will lose several players this summer. Sergio Rico, on loan from Fulham, will not be held while Thomas Meunier, Edinson Cavani, Thiago Silva, Layvin Kurzawa and Tanguy Kouassi will leave the club at the end of the contract. So many players to change from Paris sports director. And all with only 70 million euros. Leonardo will have to illustrate all his talents again this summer.