Rivaldo assesses Barça in Setien

Barcelona have slipped from the top of the La Liga standings, and their football under Quique Setien no longer impresses Rivaldo.

Rivaldo believes that the Spanish coach should try something new when it comes to games.

Luis Suarez’s return to action did not have the effects that many hoped for and the fact that Martin Braithwaite seemed more comfortable in the Setian system than Antoine Griezmann makes observers puzzled.

“Of course Barcelona have to improve their football and it is up to coach Setien to find a formula to do something new,” Rivaldo said in his column. Betfair.

“He has to find a way to take advantage of the quality of the players he has. Of course, the recent games make any doubt about progress, because we are used to seeing a different type of game in Barcelona,” said the Brazilian.