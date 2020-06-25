RUMEUR – Upamecano in Chelsea attractions

The London club Chelsea is the last to face the signing of French sire, Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano has been announced across Europe in recent weeks and now has a new challenger. If we rely on the English website The Athletic reports, the French rear of Leipzig Chelsea is strongly interested.

Although they have already invested heavily this summer, and in particular have been looking for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, the Blues would be ready to bet on a new defender and who can register over time with the club. Upamecano perfectly meets this profile.

Upamecano, who is 21, also has admirers from Barcelona and Arsenal. However, none of these clubs have yet worked out to get it signed. Its market value is still attractive one year from the end of the contract (EUR 45 million according to the transfer market).

On the Leipzig side, we are currently working on an extension of his lease. German leaders are aware that it is necessary to secure this very promising element, on the pain of seeing it slip away without any compensation next summer.