After contact with a person infected with Covid-19, Senegalese President Macky Sall “quarantined” for two weeks, he announced Wednesday.

The Senegalese president “also underwent a test, negative income,” the statement said.

“However, according to medical recommendations on the issue, President Sall quarantined for a two-week period starting this Wednesday,” added the press release, read at the opening of the public television RTS magazine.

Senegal has officially declared 6,129 cases of coronavirus and death 93. Set up on March 23 to fight Covid-19, the emergency situation has been gradually relieved.

A curfew from 11 to 17 is still in effect and the external borders remain closed.

