Sergio Ramos, benchmark defender

Author of a sublime free-kick with Real Madrid against Mallorca on Wednesday (2-0), Sergio Ramos took the chance to break the record.

Captain Merengue Sergio Ramos’ sublime free kick against Mallorca was not only good. The defender’s performance allowed his club to fly into the game.

Zinedine Zidane’s team finally won (2-0) which allowed them to regain the head of La Liga at Barça.

This goal also gives Ramos the opportunity to set a record, which has a total of 10 goals in all competitions this season and 120 achievements since the start of his career.

Author of his eighth league performance since its inception, the Andalusian defender broke his personal record for goals in La Liga. Not bad, for a central …