Sporting makes Jérémy Mathieu an end to his career

The French defender decided to hang up his stepsons on Thursday at the age of 36 after a knee injury.

Jérémy Mathieu made the decision to suspend the convulsions. The 36-year-old French central defender for Sporting was injured on Wednesday during training in the left knee. A serious injury before dismissing him for months, after pushing him to make that decision. The sports player for three seasons, the former Toulouse and Sochaux had originally decided to postpone his retirement for a year due to the Coronavirus and the break of the season, but reversed that decision after this physical problem.

The Portuguese daily Record today reports on Jérémy Mathieu’s decision to retire after his injury. The 36-year-old central defender returned to the causes that led to his retirement, and still regretted having to do it this way: “I thought I would end my career in a different way, but it’s part of football. I was injured this morning in a duel. I so badly wanted to quit on the pitch, but fate decided otherwise.”

“Enjoy life a little more”

“Anyway, I’ve spent 19 years living my life with intense passion, ups and downs, joy and tears, victories, defeats and incredible trophies. I’ve had a lot of fun doing what I love and I will always love. A new life will start for me in about 4 months. I can’t wait to get there and enjoy life a bit more without restrictions. Many thanks, see you soon and long live in retirement!“, concluded the tricolor defender.

Trained in Sochaux, Jérémy Mathieu has had a good career and built a good track record, starting with the Coupe de la Ligue, which was won by the Lion Cubs in 2004. The former left back, since he converted to position as central defender, then joined Toulouse before he left France to join Valence, then went to FC Barcelona and Sporting. A French international, Jérémy Mathieu extended his record at Barça with a Champions League and nine titles in total.

In his last club, Sporting, Jérémy Mathieu knew everything. The titles with three cups won, but also the anger of the fans and a stormy episode where the players were attacked at Sporting training center. Bruno Fernandes, his former teammate, praised him and described him as “the best central defender” he played with. A small side in the history of French football turns around the end of his career as a serious player with a good record.