The southern United States faces outbreaks of Covid-19 pollution

From Florida to California, the southern United States is experiencing fall records and rising hospital admissions. The region has become a hotspot for the Covid-19 epidemic, which has resulted in the return of restrictions.

The number of new daily infections in the US was approaching record levels on Wednesday, June 24. The country has had 36,000 new cases in 24 hours. Nearly half of the 50 states in the United States have experienced an increase in infections over the past two weeks. Some, such as Texas, Florida and California, now report daily records in the number of reported cases.

Texas, which quickly began its deconstruction in early May, recorded 5,551 new infections on Wednesday. The number of hospital admissions has doubled in the last month and the hospitals are worried about being overwhelmed.





Covid-19 infectious outbreak in the southern United States

“If we fail to slow growth in the coming weeks, we need to consider how far companies can stay open,” said Texas Governor Greg Abbott. He encouraged everyone who has to wear a mask without making it mandatory in his state.

Symptoms of the renewed epidemic: The Apple brand has decided to temporarily close seven stores in the Houston area where the number of Covid-19 cases is rising. The apple brand had already closed a dozen other stores in Florida, North and South Carolina and Arizona last week.

Miami beaches open again

In Florida, images of bathers returning to the vast beaches of Miami, closed for nearly three months due to the pandemic, bypassed the world when they reopened on June 10, marking the hope of returning to “normalcy.”

Yesterday, the Florida Department of Health confirmed 1,038 additional cases of COVID-19, the highest number of new cases reported in the past two weeks. This is a photo of New Smyrna Beach today. Some questions? pic.twitter.com/GLTxrDzLcF – Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) May 2, 2020

But on Wednesday, this tourist state also recorded a record of 5,508 new infections. By Monday, it had passed the 100,000 mark of detected cases of coronavirus.

Since Tuesday, wearing a mask is mandatory in the large seaside city of Miami and a dozen cities in the region. That was already the case since last week in Orlando, Tampa or the famous islands in the Keys.

Quarantine

California also broke a new record for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with more than 7,100 new cases out of nearly 200,000 in total.

Very hard hit by Covid-19 at the beginning of the epidemic in the United States, New York and New Jersey as well as neighboring Connecticut decided, Wednesday, forty for people coming from certain states where the pandemic is accelerating.

“Today in Washington, the Democratic opposition and Donald Trump’s abuser are directly accusing him of his politics and his eagerness to get America back to work,” France 24 correspondent Matthieu Mabin said. “His presidential rival Joe Biden sent him a direct, personal message: ‘No, Mr President, this virus will not go away on its own.'”

With nearly 330 million people, the United States has the worst record in the world in absolute terms: more than 120,000 dead and nearly 2.4 million cases detected. Anthony Fauci, “the next two weeks will be crucial” in combating these “disturbing” waves.

With AFP