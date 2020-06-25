Thomas Meunier’s farewell message to supporters and “network cards”

Landed at Borussia Dortmund, Thomas Meunier shared a farewell message in his own way.

Thomas Meunier officially joined Dortmund this Thursday for the next four seasons.

OFFICIAL – Thomas Meunier arrives in Borussia Dortmund

The Belgian side therefore said goodbye through a message posted on Instagram. Goodbye in the player’s way with a little humor and a provocation.

“From the first to the last second it was a privilege to play for PSG, writes the Belgian side. Four fantastic years in the most beautiful city in the world! Lots of meetings on and off the track, good times, great moments, continuous learning but above all a great honor having been the first Belgian to join the PSG family, “Meunier posted on Thursday.

The side then sent a message to their “haters” while greeting the Parisian supporters and promising them success in C1.

“Thanks to the supporters (not the network cards), staffs and players for their precious and unconditional support. PS: Champions League will be Parisian!”,