VIDEO – Sarri puts Setién back in his place

Maurizio Sarri was invited to discuss the possible Pjanic-Arthur exchange between Juventus and Barça and refused to comment on the rumors.

Maurizio Sarri talked about the future of Miralem Pjanic, to whom he is very much connected, at a press conference. The former head of Naples even allows to reclassify his Barça counterpart, Quique Setién.

Juventus, Sarri tackles Setién on the Arthur-Pjanic stock exchange

“I don’t know about Pjanic’s situation but we totally count on him. Arthur is a Barcelona player, it wouldn’t be so good for me to start talking about him. I didn’t appreciate it when the Barcelona manager talked about Pjanic. a sporting point of view, if sold it will be for other reasons, “the Italian coach added.

As a reminder, the Italian and Iberian media echoed an exchange between Arthur and Pjanic in recent weeks.