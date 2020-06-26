2020/2021 Ligue 1 starts well on August 22



LFP has just confirmed the recovery date for its two professional departments.

In a press release, the Professional Football League confirmed this Friday that the Ligue 1 and League 2 2020/2021 championships will start off well on the 22nd and 23rd of August. The French elite will then resume its course after more than five months of interruption.

The opening match will pit Montpellier to Lens on the side of Mosson (included on Telefoot). And the calendar for the first day can still be adjusted according to the courses in OL and PSG in C1. If they are still qualified in the main event on the continent at that time, these clubs will see their domestic matches postponed until a later date.

The league also announced that five days of the L1 Championship will take place during the week (D15, D17, D18, D20 and D23) during the season. And the last lift of the calendar year will not be the 19th but the 17th. The 38th and final championship day was placed on Sunday 23 May 2021, while the play-offs (between Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 on 27 and 30 May the same year ).

Also note the confirmation of the day of the League Cup 2019/2020 final. This will work smoothly on Friday, July 31 at 4 p.m. 20.45. Jérôme Brisard was named to the whistle for this meeting.