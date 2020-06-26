Almeria shoots Guti | Goal.com



Young Spanish coach Guti leaves his position as coach in Almeria.

Guti did not stay as long as the Almeria coach. Only seven months after his arrival at the helm of this team, the former Real Madrid player was forced to give up his place. He was removed from the office

This decision comes the day after the defeat of his country against Alcorcon. A defeat that loses the club from the suburbs of Valencia 5 points from 2nd place in the Segunda Division. And there are only two teams that reach the Spanish elite.

Turki Al-Sheikh, the club’s wealthy owner, chose the radical solution. He had already done so with two other coaches over the past twelve months.

For Guti (43) it was a very first experience as head coach for a first team. Previously, he had worked as an assistant on Besikta’s side. He had also trained young people in Castile.