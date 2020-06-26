Arsenal are interested in Danilo Pereira

The management of Arsenal would be very interested in the international Portuguese environment, Danilo Pereira.

Mattéo Guendouzi is announced at the start of Arsenal. London officials did not wait for the French session to be effective in looking for a new midfielder. According to ESPN, they have opinions on the international Portuguese Danilo Pereira.

Danilo Pereira is one of the best at his post in Europe, but so far he has not had much opportunity to express his talent outside Portugal. The opportunity to do so could therefore be given him this summer.

Danilo Pereira, 28, has a severance clause amounting to EUR 60 million. However, it seems as if his leader in Porto is willing to release him for a third of that amount.

If he joins Arsenal, the 2016 European champion will be the fourth Portuguese to wear the colors of Amaury Bischoff, Luis Boa Morte and Cédric.