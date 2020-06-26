Director Serebrennikov was convicted of fraud in Russia

Nearly three years after his arrest, Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov was convicted of fraud on Friday. He was accused of embezzling 128 million rubles. Hundreds of cultural figures had condemned a “manufactured case” by investigators.

Director Kirill Serebrennikov, a figure in the Russian artistic community, was convicted of fraud on Friday, June 26 by a Moscow court in a controversial case.

“Serebrennikov (his statement), Itine, Malobrodski committed fraud […] on a particularly large scale, “according to the judgment read by the judge, without promptly announcing the sanctions.

Almost 128 million rubles

At age 50, the director and director are accused of embezzling approximately 128 million rubles from public subsidies between 2011 and 2014. He was arrested in August 2017 and had been in house arrest until April 2019.

In September 2019, the Russian judicial system had repealed “all preventive measures” against him and his three accused collaborators, and then returned the documents to the Prosecutor’s Office, considering that it was incomplete.

A third expert report finally showed at the beginning of June that the director and his team had received an overpayment of 128 million rubles in public support for a project from the squad “Seventh studio” by Kirill Serebrennikov. This takes the opposite view of a previous expertise that had undermined the accusation.

A petition launched by 3,000 personalities

Kirill Serebrennikov, the artistic director of the Gogol Center, a famous Moscow theater, has always denied the accusations against him.

For his followers, he pays for his freedom of creation and his sometimes daring games, the mix of politics, sexuality and religion, in a country where the authorities are pushing for the resurgence of “traditional values”. The authorities deny this interpretation of the facts.

Since his arrest, many appeals have been brought by personalities from the art world in Russia and abroad.

About 3,000 cultural figures had on Monday requested a petition, the Ministry of Culture to drop fees. They condemn a “case made” by the investigators.

Under house arrest for three years

Kirill Serebrennikov was noted for his film “Leto”, about Soviet rocker Viktor Tsoï, whose editing he had completed during his house arrest. The film was shown in 2018 at the Cannes festival.

Because of this action, he also missed the Moscow Bolshoi premiere of his ballet “Nureyev” in late 2017, dedicated to the star dancer who went to the West in 1961. The series was caught in controversy and delayed the premiere for six months.

