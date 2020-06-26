knife attack in Glasgow, several dead including attackers (media)

Several people were killed Friday in a knife attack in Glasgow, according to Sky News and the BBC. The Scottish Police Federation said a police officer was injured.

“The incident is contained and the public is not in danger,” said Steve Johnson, one of the Scottish police. “I can confirm that a suspect, a man, was shot by an armed police officer,” he added, quoting in a Scottish police tweet. According to him, a police officer who was injured in the scene was injured and admitted to the hospital.

Statement from Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson:

“We continue to handle the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area. ” https://t.co/xOHiwemEpG – Police Scotland (@policescotland) June 26, 2020

A large police force has been deployed in Glasgow city center and several streets have been closed off, an AFP journalist noted.

According to the BBC, three people have died, but the information has not been officially confirmed.

The incident comes six days after three people were killed in a knife attack in Reading, an attack described by the British police as a terrorist.

Boris Johnson “deeply sorry”

In a tweet, British Interior Minister Priti Patel talked about “deeply worrying” information without giving further details.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter. “Please help the emergency services to do their job by staying away from the area – and not sharing unverified information.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply saddened” by the “horrific incident” in Glasgow. “I think of all the victims and their families. Thanks for our brave rescue services,” he added on Twitter.

“I saw people running out of the hotel”

Cited by the PA agency, a witness reported four people taken in an ambulance. Craig Milroy said he saw a man “on the ground, with a person by his side.” “I don’t know if it was a gunshot wound, a stab wound or what it was.”

Also on site, a woman named Louisea told Sky News that she saw bloody people on the ground, taken care of. “I saw people running out of the hotel, the police were shouting ‘hands up, hands up, go out,'” she said. Police shouted at people from other buildings near the Park Inn to stay inside. “

