Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp cannot contain their tears after the coronation

Relocated, Jürgen Klopp could not bear his tears after the coronation of Liverpool on Thursday night.

Jürgen Klopp dedicated Thursday night to supporters the first title of champions in England of the Red in 30 years.

Dortmund, Haaland has made a decision for its future

“It’s such an important moment, I’m totally overwhelmed,” said the Reds boss very touched at the microphone on Sky Sports.

“This evening is for you, out there,” added the German, while he, as often during the confinement, dealt with cautionary statements. “It’s fantastic. I hope you stay home or go outside your house if you want, but no more,” he added, concerned for the safety of the Reds fans.

“It is a great relief because during the three months of the stop no one knew if we would resume. And then we do not know 100% in what condition we would return,” Klopp recalled.