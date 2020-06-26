Mercato – Stéphane Diarra (Le Mans) approaches Lorient



Promoted to Ligue 1, FC Lorient is on the verge of completing the transition of the line Stéphane Diarra (21), from Le Mans.

Stéphane Diarra (21) is expected to wear the FC Lorient jersey in Ligue 1 next season. As revealed by France Football, the Le Mans winger is very close to joining Les Merlus as part of a transfer whose compensation has not been filtered.

Stéphane Diarra was the author of four goals and four assists in all competitions and had immediately expressed his desire to join Lorient at the end of the season, but negotiations between the two clubs have long been over the transfer amount.

Today, Lorient and Le Mans positions have come much closer, according to our information. Diarra should see her desire quickly fulfilled.

Passed by Stade Rennais from 2016 to 2018, Stéphane Diarra would find Brittany. A real career choice from this dribbling and hard hitting winger, who did not lack requirements during this summer season.