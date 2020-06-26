Mourad Boudjellal wants to buy Marseille

Mourad Boudjellal, Toulon’s former president, confirmed at RMC Friday that he has submitted a plan to buy the Olympique de Marseille.

Mourad Boudjellal is at the heart of a huge project to buy the Olympique de Marseille, led by a French-Tunisian businessman.

The team tells us that a “private international commercial bank has already been mandated to contact Olympique de Marseille owner Frank McCourt” and mentions a takeover “funded by the Middle East from private companies and permits and removed by a prominent French-Tunisian businessman”.

“I carry an offer for OM, Middle Eastern funds, state and private funds that come from oil, water and energy and that are transported by a Franco-Tunisian businessman,” Boudjellal confirmed on the microphone to Big mouths of RMC.